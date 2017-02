Swedish top-flight side Orebro SK have signed Ghana youth international Divine Naah on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is owned by English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Naah terminated his loan spell at Nordsjælland where he made just five appearances for the first half of the season.

He was groomed at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and had spells at Stromsgodset and NAC Breda.

