FC Zürich star Raphael Dwamena eyes Ghana call-up ahead of Ethiopia 2019 AFCON qualifier

FC Zürich striker Raphael Dwamena is eyeing a call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next month.

Dwamena, was a shock exclusion from the country's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 21-year-old has continued his fine form since joining Swiss side FC Zurich from Austria Lustenau.

The Ghanaian goal machine is prolific after scoring 30 goals in 37 appearances across two clubs in the 2016/17 season.

“I was not disappointed I knew it was not the right time for me to be part of that squad. Now that there is a new coach I will never say no to my country when given another opportunity to come and justify ,” he told Angel FM.

The youngster is a sure candidate to earn a call-up under new coach Kwesi Appiah.

By Patrick Akoto

