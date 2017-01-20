FEATURE: Wind of change yet to affect Black Stars; Grant must change

The wind of change is currently blowing in Ghana following the recent general elections that saw former President John Mahama handing over the mantle of leadership to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but that element of change is yet to be seen in the Black Stars with Avram Grant still demonstrating technical and tactical bankruptcy.

Ghana take on the Eagles of Mali in the second group game in the ongoing 2017 Afcon and considering the performance of the Malians against Egypt, we need to make changes, both technical and tactical as well as playing beyond our strengths to in the game.

If we are not careful, Grant will not go beyond quarter finals with this team.

Why did he keep Ofori on the bench when Baba got injured? If Uganda had gotten a player like Sala on the left flank, Frank Acheampong would have been exposed big time. Frank is a great player but that is not his position.

In any case, even if Baba is fit for Mali, he should be benched for Ofori Ebenezer. Baba was not in good shape ahead of the tournament.

Apart from that, did u see our second half and the changes Avram made?

We ended the game with 4 central midfielders Wakaso, Thomas Teye Partey, Acquah and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu. Wonderful isn't it? This is clear that Avram is only better than a doll because he can talk.

Gyan is not fully fit but he was far far far better than a 10-legged Jordan in the game. Gyan kept the Uganda defence on the alert and the moment he came out, they started the pressure.

I hope some of you will now understand why it was a sin for Grant to drop Dwamena and Waris for Jordan?

Now apart from Gyan, we have no other perfect striker in the team. Assifuah is good but can't perform Gyan's job. He is more of a number 10 than a number 9.

We are positive but our coach is simply bankrupt. No wonder he was referred to as The Funeral Director by the British media.

We should not have any different line up from this in our game against Mali. If we get anything different, we will be lucky to end the game with a point

Razak Brimah was just sluggish in the post and you see him struggling with his confidence. The man has even put on weight. I will prefer Fatau Dauda because of his confidence, control at the back and his experience.

Harrison Afful was just useless in the game and am told he has not trained for two days now because of ill health. So obviously Andy must have the chance to start. Avram chose him ahead of others like Amos Frimpong and so he must be confident enough to use him.

This should be our lineup against Mali...

1. Fatau Dauda

2. Andy Yiadom

3. Ebenezer Ofori

4. Daniel Amartey

5. John Boye

6. Mubarak Wakaso

7. Samuel Tetteh

8. Thomas Partey

9. Asamoah Gyan

10. Dede Ayew

11. Christian Atsu

... any line up apart from this will see Ghana struggling against Mali. Trust me.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

