Former AshGold goalie Fatau Dauda tips club to get it right under C.K Akunnor

Former AshGold and now Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says he is monitoring the happenings at AshGold and praying that his former side get it right and start winning games.

AshGold are bottom of the league table and are yet to win a league game under new coach C.K Akunnor.

“I have been following them and I am very much concerned about them,” Dauda told Accra based Citi FM

“Now I can’t play so all I can do is to pray for them and wish them all the best going forward.”

"I know C.K very well and have no doubt that after sometime he get the team firing well."

AshGold will take on Dwarfs in the next game of the Ghana Premier League.

