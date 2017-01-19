Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former Hammarby IF scout backs new recruit Gershon Koffie to sparkle for Swedish side

Published on: 19 January 2017
Gershon Koffie signed for Hammarby IF.

Former Hammarby IF scout Borje Gustavsson is backing new signing Gershon Koffie to shine at the Swedish top-flight side.

Koffie joined the Stockholm-based side on a three year deal after leaving MLS side New England Revolution.

Gustavsson scouted Gershon in 2009 but the player headed to Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps where he featured prominently in the MLS.

''I scouted Gershon in 2009 when I visited Ghana and took him to Hammarby who helped him with a surgery.  When he was fit, they didn’t have a good budget to sign him. Now he is back,'' Gustavsson told sportsworldghana.com

''Gershon is a good player and I think he will take a place in the first XI though I haven’t seen him for many years but I hope he has developed in the way I thought when I first saw him.''

Gershon Koffie latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations