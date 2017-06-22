Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe reiterates desire to rejoin the club

Former Asante Kotoko hitman Eric Bekoe has offered himself to the club, claiming that he's an unfinished business with them.

The Porcupine Warriors are struggling to record bigger margin wins in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The last time the club scored more than one goal in a game was in the opening day 2-1 win over Dansoman Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

And head trainer Steve Polack , has raised concern over their lack of scoring ability, which he described as his major headache.

But speaking to Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Bekoe, who won the goal king crown in his sole season with the club in the 2007/08 season, says he's ready to help solve the club's profligacy when given the opportunity after exhausting his six-month contract with Egyptian second-tier sid Kafr Elsheikh SC.

He said. "Before the second round window transfer came into a close I was in Ghana begging Kotoko management to sign me but they didn’t sign me. I still love Kotoko and ready to serve the club again when handed the opportunity to do so."

"Even if they don’t sign me I will return to the team as ‘Ball Boy’ when I retire because of the love I have for the team and my one year stint with them in 2008 is a affirms it."

