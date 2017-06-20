Former New Edubiase skipper Mumuni Abubakar inks 2-year deal with South African side Free State Stars

Former skipper of New Edubiase United Mumuni Abubakar has pen down a two-year deal with Premier League Soccer side Free State Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com can revealed.

Mumuni, 24, joined the PSL side from South Africa Division One side Black Leopards.

The influential midfielder caught the attention of many PSL sides following his splendid performance in the SA DOL side in the just ended season.

Mumuni, a former Ghana U20 skipper is expected to introduce dynamism in the midfielder of his new side and to guide them to greater height with his vast experience.

He was the captain of New Edubiase when the team won their first and only FA Cup trophy in Ghana and was also a key member of the Ghana U23 side that conquered Africa in the All Africa Games in Maputo in 2011.

Known for his great leadership and role as an influential playmaker, the Ghanaian international is required to lighting the PSL with his dazzling skills and leadership qualities when the PSL season kicks off.

He inspired Black Leopards to second on the SA DOL at the end of the 2016/17 season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

