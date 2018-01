Turkish giants are close to landing Andre Ayew from English Premier League side West Ham United.

According to L’Equipe, Galatasaray are confident of securing a loan-deal move for the Ghana star.

Ayew has struggled for constant game time since David Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic.

He joined the Hammers from Swansea in 2016 for a fee of around £20 million and seems to be struggling in his second season.

