Gambia to camp in Ghana for 2019 AFCON qualifier against Benin
Gambia will be camping in Ghana ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.
The Scorpions will arrive in the country on Monday, 5 June to continue preparations towards the qualifying fixture.
The West African nation will engage the Black Stars B in an international friendly on Thursday, 08 June before departing to Benin.
They will then face the Squirrels in their opening Group D match three days later at the Stade de l'Amitié in the capital Cotonou.
By Nuhu Adams