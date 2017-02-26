Ghana ace Andre Ayew wants to score more goals for West Ham after heroics in Watford draw

Ghana ace Andre Ayew wants to score more goals for West Ham United after scoring for the Hammers to rescue a 1-1 draw against Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele climbed off the bench to rescue the point for 10-man West Ham in the away game at Watford.

After helping Ghana to a fourth place finish in Equatorial Guinea last month, he had to wait two weeks for his chance to slot back in Claret and Blue - but he grabbed the opportunity with both hands with an impressive cameo.

It took him just eight minutes after his introduction to score the crucial goal, adding the finishing touch after Michail Antonio's shot cannoned off both posts.

The Hammers were trailing to Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty until the Ghana forward tucked in the rebound after Antonio's shot had hit both posts.

The leveller arrived in bizarre fashion in the 73rd minute after Antonio outpaced Kaboul before seeing his shot clip the near post, roll along the goal-line and back out off the far post.

Ayew was lurking on the six-yard line and side-footed in and he wants to score more goals to help the Hammers.

“It was one of those games where you look for anything. We had won the second half after they had won the first," Ayew said.

“It was my first game after the African Nations Cup and of course I was really pleased to get the goal. It was a fine game. Now we just have to keep going and get results and I want more games.”

