Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu backs Andre Ayew to return to best

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is backing Andre Ayew to return to his best for both club and country.

The 27-year-old is rediscovering his form after a frustrating spell due to a serious thigh injury back in August last year.

Ayew’s West Ham debut ended after 35 minutes in the opening Premier League match, a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea. A serious thigh injury was diagnosed and surgery was one option.

An operation would have meant a long spell on the sidelines with a new year return the best-case scenario.

And Black Stars assistant No.2 Maxwell Konadu has backed the Marseille target to return to his best form.

“Andre Ayew is a wonderful player, we all know his capabilities,” he told Ghanaian radio station Kasapa FM.

“He had a good season but unfortunately he got injured then he returned to the Black Stars for the AFCON where he did very well, unfortunately he struggled to get game time when he returned to West Ham United.

“But I am very confident he will return very strong and get back to his all form. We all know what he can do.”

The Ghana international netted six times and provided three assists as the Hammmers maintain their top-flight status.

By Patrick Akoto

