Ghana coach Avram Grant slams Africa's top referee over 'strange' decisions in Egypt win

Ghana coach Avram Grant has slammed Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama for the 'strange decisions' during the Black Stars' 1-0 defeat at the hands of Egypt on Wednesday.

Egypt grabbed top spot in Group D at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as Mohammed Salah rifled home a superb free kick to seal the 1-0 victory over Ghana in Port Gentil.

However, some dodgy decisions by Africa's best referee, which nearly let to a pitch invasion by supporters, is what has irked the Israeli coach.

The Gambian official, who was voted Africa's best, turned a blind eye to several calls for free-kicks as well as two penalty calls for Ghana in the game.

This was after the Black Stars had lifted their game in the second half hoping to draw level but the referee's decisions frustrated the Ghanaian.

The Ghana coach says he was surprised by the decisions of the referee while hailing his players for an improved second-half showing.

"My players fought very hard in the second half but some strange decisions by the referee did not help our cause," Grant told a press conference.

Egypt's win set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco at the same venue on Sunday while Ghana move to Oyem to face Group C winners the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Compact and disciplined, Egypt won a free kick inside the opening 10 minutes after a clumsy challenge by John Boye on Abdallah El Said and Salah stepped up to hammer the ball through the wall.

Their 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was largely untroubled, though he did well to deny Christian Atsu and Jordan Ayew.

Seven-times winners Egypt, marking their return to the tournament after a seven-year absence, were the only team not to concede a goal in the pool phase.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)