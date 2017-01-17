Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana coach uncertain over extent of Baba Rahman injury at AFCON

Published on: 17 January 2017
Baba Rahman

Ghana head coach Avram Grant stated Baba Rahman's prospects of playing any further part in the Africa Cup of Nations are "50-50" after the left-back suffered an apparent knee injury during the opening 1-0 Group D win over Uganda.

Rahman, who is on loan with Bundesliga outfit Schalke from Chelsea, left the field on a stretcher having twisted the joint awkwardly shortly after Andre Ayew put the Black Stars in front from the penalty spot.

Grant saw his side labour for long periods during the second period and he felt a playing surface featuring sanded areas that cut up from kick-off played its part.

"About Baba we need to wait and see, I don't know," he told a post-match news conference.

"It's 50- 50, we will see in the next day what will happen."

  • kb says:
    January 17, 2017 09:49 pm
    Just like I and other blackstars enthusiasts kept insinuating, and its not that mysterious. It's called smart preparation by a competent coach. I know it might be too early to say anything not reassuring about the unfortunate incident to Rahman, but folks like myself have been questioning who may compete with Baba at the left back, for a long time. Acheampong is really the best we can get! He is way better better at the offensive left wing. Any intelligent would have sacrifice Badu or Acquah for that. I still don't understand why Grant keeps these two at the same time, when we have Partey, and can only be alternated with just one of the two (Acquah or Badu) We have great players such as Nana Akwasi Asare and Dennis Danso, who can give Baba an amazing competition if not better, but then again, it's Grant and Maxwell Konadu

