Ghana duo Wakaso and Waris aspiring to steer Lorient to safety in France

Ghana internationals Alhassan Wakaso and Abdul Majeed Waris have resolved collectively with their team-mates to steer Lorient to safety in the French top-flight.

Alhassan, a younger brother of Panathinaikos midfielder Wakaso Mubarak, joined Ghanaian compatriot at Lorient during the winter transfer market.

The enterprising midfielder, who is noted for his high energy work in midfield, now has tasked on his hands to help guide Lorient from being relegated from the Ligue 1.

Striker Majeed Waris, who was left out of the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON tournament, has scored seven (7) league goals but his goals have not been enough to help them from its current predicament.

Lorient have scored just 20 league goals aside Waris' 7 and have a goal deficit of 25, which gives the clearest indication of a poor defence.

One of Alhassan's job in the battle to beat the drop will be to anchor the midfield and providing a shield for the club's defence which has been leaking freely.

Meanwhile Waris who bagged 11 goals last season is expected to prove upon his performance last season if he is to make any meaningful contribution to the club's survival.

