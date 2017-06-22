Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah turns 30 today

Published on: 22 June 2017

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah turns 30 today.

The former Mirandés shot-stopper has endured a frustrating spell at Cordoba where he made just three appearances.

He joined Cordoba in 2015 and has made 39 appearances in total.

He was left out Ghana's squad in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations win over Ethiopia and the upcoming friendly against USA and Mexico.

Brimah has been capped 27 times.

