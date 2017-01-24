Ghana on RED ALERT as Micho hints he could leave Uganda coaching job

Ghana have been put on RED ALERT to pounce after Uganda coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic gave the clearest indication he could leave the job after his team exited the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 47-year-old appears frustrated after seeing his promising side bundled out from the group stage after defeats to Ghana and Egypt in Port-Gentil.

The Serbian is among two candidates tipped to take over Avram Grant as Ghana coach.

Despite opting to remain coy on the growing reports, claims of his interest in the Black Stars job is just refusing to wash away.

He appears to have enhanced his CV tremendously after guiding the Cranes to their first Nations Cup berth in 39-years.

He has build a formidable squad which is in serious contention of qualifying to the 2018 Wold Cup in Russia.

And he has hinted he could leave the job after building a strong foundation.

“I have reached a point where I have taken on a project and I’ve reached the Cup of Nations. Now I need a bit of breathing space,” Sredojevic told RFI.

“We have a last match against Mali and we want to keep our level. After that I shall see whether I will keep the project going or whether I – like in a relay – give it to someone else who can continue.

“The important thing is that we have laid a very strong foundation and in years to come people will benefit.”

He says his inability to lead the team to success will serve as a learning curve for him.

“For me it was an honour, a privilege and a pleasure to compete against head coaches such as Hector Cuper and Avram Grant," added Sredojevic. "It was not easy to compete with them. It was like playing chess - answering one tactic with another.

“For me it has been a learning curve and I am looking forward to being much better. This is an injection of motivation that if I have one team without so-called big players and I‘ve managed to bring them to the same level and sometimes above players under Cuper and Grant, you can imagine what I’m capable of doing one day when big things come.”

Micho a cult hero in Uganda, took charge of the East Africans in May 2013 shortly after 17 months as coach of Rwanda.

By Patrick Akoto

