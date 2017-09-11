Ghana Premier League clubs scout on talents at WAFU Nations Cup

Ghana Premier League clubs are on scouting missions at the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations 2017 in Cape Coast and Elmina respectively.

Aduana Stars and WAFA SC have installed their scouts at various match venues to monitor players who are making it big with their displays.

Inter Allies FC have also brought in scouts from Scandinavia to monitor performing players at the West African tournament.

Other clubs will be sending their scouts soon as they look to sign new players for the next season's Ghana Premier League.

The tournament kicked off last Saturday and will end on 24 September.

By Nuhu Adams

