Ghana Premier League First Round statistics- Asante Kotoko with longest winless run

Some important things we need to know about the First Round of the Ghana Premier League.

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK (Home & Away)

WAFA SC - 7

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC - 8 (D4 L4)

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Home

Great Olympics - 4

Asante Kotoko - 4

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Away

Ebusua Dwarfs - 8

Inter Allies FC - 8

Tema Youth FC - 8

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Home

WAFA SC - 6

Berekum Chelsea - 6

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Away

WAFA SC - 3

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Home

Asante Kotoko SC - 4

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Away

Wa All Stars - 3

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN (Home & Away)

Liberty Professionals - 5

~ LONGEST LOSING STREAK @Home

Ashanti Gold SC - 2

~ LONGEST LOSING RUN @Away

Ashanti Gold SC - 5

~ MOST HOME WINS

WAFA SC - 7

~ MOST AWAY WINS

WAFA SC - 3

Aduana Stars - 3

Bechem United - 3

~ MOST HOME LOSSES

Ashanti Gold SC - 3

Bolga All Stars - 3

~ MOST AWAY LOSSES

Ashanti Gold SC - 6

Bolga All Stars - 6

Tema Youth FC - 6

~ MOST WINS (Home & Away)

WAFA SC - 10

~ MOST DRAWS (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars - 6

Great Olympics - 6

Asante Kotoko SC - 6

Inter Allies FC - 6

Medeama SC - 6

Elmina Sharks FC - 6

~ MOST LOSSES (Home & Away)

Ashanti Gold SC - 9

~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars - 7 (W4 D3 L0)

Asante Kotoko SC - 7 (W5 D2 L0)

WAFA SC - 7 (W7 D0 L0)

~ UNBEATEN AT HOME

WAFA SC (W7 D1)

Berekum Chelsea (W6 D2)

Aduana Stars (W5 D2)

Tema Youth FC (W4 D3)

Ebusua Dwarfs (W5 D2)

Asante Kotoko SC (W4 D4)

~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN @Away

Wa All Stars - 5

~ HIGHEST SCORING GAMES (6 goals in a match)

Hearts of Oak 4-2 Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak

Ashanti Gold SC 2-4 Bechem United

~ HIGHEST LOSING MARGIN (4 goals)

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars

~ HIGHEST SCORING TEAM @Home

WAFA SC - 16

~ HIGHEST SCORING CLUB @Away

Bechem United - 11

~ HIGHEST SCORING DRAW

Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak

~ MOST CONCEDING TEAM @Home

Bolga All Stars - 14

~ MOST CONCEDING TEAMS @Away

Bolga All Stars - 16

Ashanti Gold SC - 16

~ LEAST CONCEDING TEAM (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars - 8

~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUB @Home

Aduana Stars - 0

~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUBS @Away

Wa All Stars - 6

WAFA SC - 6

~ LEAST SCORING CLUB (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC - 9

~ LEAST SCORING CLUB @Home

Bechem United - 5

~ LEAST SCORING CLUBS @Away

Bolga All Stars - 2

Inter Allies FC - 2

~ TOP SCORING CLUB

WAFA SC - 24

~ TOP CONCEDING CLUB

Bolga All Stars - 22

~ BIGGEST HOME WIN

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars

~ BIGGEST AWAY WIN

Wa All Stars 1-4 WAFA SC

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC - 8

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Home

Aduana Stars - 7

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Away

Hearts of Oak - 3

Wa All Stars - 3

~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYERS @Home

Nicholas Gyan - 5 goals

Samuel Sarfo - 5 goals

Stephen Sarfo - 5 goals

~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYER @Away

Amed Simba Toure - 5 goals

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED : 238

~ TOTAL MATCHES PLAYED : 120

~ AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME : 1.98%

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Home : 155

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Away : 83

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF First Half Goals - 102

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF Second Half Goals - 136

~ TOTAL WINS (Home & Away) : 80

~ TOTAL DRAWS: 39

~ TOTAL HOME WINS : 65

~ TOTAL AWAY WINS : 15

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF SCORERS : 119

By Nuhu Adams

