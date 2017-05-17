Ghana Premier League First Round statistics- Asante Kotoko with longest winless run
Some important things we need to know about the First Round of the Ghana Premier League.
~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK (Home & Away)
WAFA SC - 7
~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN (Home & Away)
Asante Kotoko SC - 8 (D4 L4)
~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Home
Great Olympics - 4
Asante Kotoko - 4
~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Away
Ebusua Dwarfs - 8
Inter Allies FC - 8
Tema Youth FC - 8
~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Home
WAFA SC - 6
Berekum Chelsea - 6
~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Away
WAFA SC - 3
~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Home
Asante Kotoko SC - 4
~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Away
Wa All Stars - 3
~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN (Home & Away)
Liberty Professionals - 5
~ LONGEST LOSING STREAK @Home
Ashanti Gold SC - 2
~ LONGEST LOSING RUN @Away
Ashanti Gold SC - 5
~ MOST HOME WINS
WAFA SC - 7
~ MOST AWAY WINS
WAFA SC - 3
Aduana Stars - 3
Bechem United - 3
~ MOST HOME LOSSES
Ashanti Gold SC - 3
Bolga All Stars - 3
~ MOST AWAY LOSSES
Ashanti Gold SC - 6
Bolga All Stars - 6
Tema Youth FC - 6
~ MOST WINS (Home & Away)
WAFA SC - 10
~ MOST DRAWS (Home & Away)
Aduana Stars - 6
Great Olympics - 6
Asante Kotoko SC - 6
Inter Allies FC - 6
Medeama SC - 6
Elmina Sharks FC - 6
~ MOST LOSSES (Home & Away)
Ashanti Gold SC - 9
~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN (Home & Away)
Aduana Stars - 7 (W4 D3 L0)
Asante Kotoko SC - 7 (W5 D2 L0)
WAFA SC - 7 (W7 D0 L0)
~ UNBEATEN AT HOME
WAFA SC (W7 D1)
Berekum Chelsea (W6 D2)
Aduana Stars (W5 D2)
Tema Youth FC (W4 D3)
Ebusua Dwarfs (W5 D2)
Asante Kotoko SC (W4 D4)
~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN @Away
Wa All Stars - 5
~ HIGHEST SCORING GAMES (6 goals in a match)
Hearts of Oak 4-2 Bechem United
Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC
Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak
Ashanti Gold SC 2-4 Bechem United
~ HIGHEST LOSING MARGIN (4 goals)
Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC
Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars
~ HIGHEST SCORING TEAM @Home
WAFA SC - 16
~ HIGHEST SCORING CLUB @Away
Bechem United - 11
~ HIGHEST SCORING DRAW
Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak
~ MOST CONCEDING TEAM @Home
Bolga All Stars - 14
~ MOST CONCEDING TEAMS @Away
Bolga All Stars - 16
Ashanti Gold SC - 16
~ LEAST CONCEDING TEAM (Home & Away)
Aduana Stars - 8
~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUB @Home
Aduana Stars - 0
~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUBS @Away
Wa All Stars - 6
WAFA SC - 6
~ LEAST SCORING CLUB (Home & Away)
Asante Kotoko SC - 9
~ LEAST SCORING CLUB @Home
Bechem United - 5
~ LEAST SCORING CLUBS @Away
Bolga All Stars - 2
Inter Allies FC - 2
~ TOP SCORING CLUB
WAFA SC - 24
~ TOP CONCEDING CLUB
Bolga All Stars - 22
~ BIGGEST HOME WIN
Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC
Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars
~ BIGGEST AWAY WIN
Wa All Stars 1-4 WAFA SC
~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS (Home & Away)
Asante Kotoko SC - 8
~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Home
Aduana Stars - 7
~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Away
Hearts of Oak - 3
Wa All Stars - 3
~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYERS @Home
Nicholas Gyan - 5 goals
Samuel Sarfo - 5 goals
Stephen Sarfo - 5 goals
~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYER @Away
Amed Simba Toure - 5 goals
~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED : 238
~ TOTAL MATCHES PLAYED : 120
~ AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME : 1.98%
~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Home : 155
~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Away : 83
~ TOTAL NUMBER OF First Half Goals - 102
~ TOTAL NUMBER OF Second Half Goals - 136
~ TOTAL WINS (Home & Away) : 80
~ TOTAL DRAWS: 39
~ TOTAL HOME WINS : 65
~ TOTAL AWAY WINS : 15
~ TOTAL NUMBER OF SCORERS : 119
By Nuhu Adams