Ghana Premier League MVP Latif Blessing takes Nations Cup snub on the chin

Liberty Professionals wonderkid Latif Atta Blessing claims he is not bothered by his exclusion from Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Blessing was impressive during the four days of training at the St Thomas Aquinas Park but Avram Grant left him out of the provisional 26-man squad.

"As for me, I'm a player and I give praise to God. I will pray and support my colleagues who made it to the squad to thrive at the AFCON. The most important thing is for them to win the ultimate," the 19-year-old told GHANASoccernet.com

"I'm not worried about my exclusion from the provisional squad.

In future, I believe I will play for the national team to achieve same success".

Blessing was top scorer of the Ghana Premier League with 17 goals.

Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is the only player in Ghana's top flight who made the cut in the pre-list of the Black Stars.

Despite the Black Stars snub, Latif is expected to travel to the USA to complete his switch to MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City in the coming weeks.

By Nuhu Adams

