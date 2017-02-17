Ghana Premier League Preview: Berekum Chelsea vrs Asante Kotoko- Thrilling contest in the offing as Blues plan to hurt Porcupines

Berekum Chelsea will take on Asante Kotoko SC at the Golden City Park this Sunday in one Sunday's tantalizing fixtures to look forward to in the Ghana Premier League.

The Blues target setting another home record after their 43 home match unbeaten run was ended last season. They won six of their last seven league games at home.

English trainer Steve Polak was at the dugout last Sunday steering affairs for the Blues when they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Tema Youth FC.

This is his second spell at the club.

General captain and first choice goalie John Moosie missed the league opener with an arm injury but has recovered and will be available on Sunday for selection.

Asiworme Fumador is also making a return into the squad after missing last Sunday's league game.

Evans Obeng scored on his debut whilst Stephen Sarfo also had his debut last weekend.

Asante Kotoko SC on the other hand are searching for a second straight victory to boost their premiership ambitions this season under new gaffer Zdravko Logarusic.

He has been tasked to win the ultimate this term after replacing Michael Osei as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

Evans Quao and Frank Sarfo are still out with almost four weeks left for their return from injury.

They missed last weekend's fixture due to the injuries.

Obed Owusu and captain Amos Frimpong have also been ruled for the next weeks after suffering injuries in the game against Liberty Professionals last Sunday in Kumasi.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 16

Berekum Chelsea wins = 5

Drawn matches = 5

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 6

MATCH FACTS

~ Berekum Chelsea have managed just two wins in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have recorded only two victories in their last seven games in the premiership. All two wins came in their last two.

(W2 D4 L1)

~ The Blues are unbeaten in their last seven home matches in the premiership.

(W6 D1 L0)

~ The Porcupine Warriors have only one win in their last nine premier league fixtures as visitors.

(W1 D4 L4)

~ Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Asante Kotoko SC in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have won twice of their total visits to Berekum Chelsea in the league. Last win was 3rd January, 2010.

(P8 W2 D3 L3)

Nuhu Adams

