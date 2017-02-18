Ghana Premier League Preview: Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars- New entrants chase historic win on league debut

Elmina Sharks will play their first ever Ghana Premier League match on Sunday against former champions Aduana Stars at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

This is their first ever fixture in the top flight since their match day one encounter with the champions Wa All Stars has been postponed due to the CAF Champions League 2017.

The head coach, Kobina Amissah faces a selection headache since there are eleven new additions to the squad which includes former Liberty Professionals and Ashanti Gold SC midfielders Edward Ebo Mends and Anthony Yerful.

Goalkeeping duo Francis Arthur and Richard Atta will fight for the number one spot for Sunday's big game.

Players like Ishmael Hammond, Kingsley Adjei, Felix Addo and Farouk Adams are all in contention for the debuts.

Aduana Stars scored very late in their game against Ashanti Gold SC last Sunday to claim all three points.

They eye a second straight win when they make a trip to the ambitious debutants.

Versatile left back Daniel Darkwah is expected back in the line up after recovering from an injury he picked two weeks ago.

Nana Yaw Afriyie likely to make a way for the consistent defender.

Bright Nsiah and Cephas Awunor are still waiting for the debuts. They could be given if they make the match day squad.

Mohammed Tanko made the squad last week.

Bright Adjei suffered a knock in the first league match against Ashanti Gold SC last Sunday. He looks very doubtful for this weekend's visit to Elmina Sharks.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 0

Elmina Sharks wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Aduana Stars wins = 0

~ Elmina Sharks lost just one of their nine division one league matches.

(W6 D2 L1)

~ Aduana Stars have suffered only one defeat in their last nine games in the premier league.

(W4 D3 L1)

~ Elmina Sharks went unbeaten at home in the second tier league last season.

(P15 W14 D1 L0)

~ Aduana Stars have managed just one victory in their last nine premier league fixtures as guests.

(W1 D3 L5)

~ This is the first time Elmina Sharks are playing a top flight match at their home grounds.

~ Aduana Stars were losers when they last travelled to the Central region. They lost 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)