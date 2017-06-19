Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan wants to continue giving off his best for club and country

Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has told his fans that he will continue to score goals for both his club and whenever he plays for the national team.

The Al Ahli attacker becomes the first Ghanaian to reach 50 goals for the National team joining the likes of ex-Cameroonian international Samuel Eto’o and Ivorian icon Didier Drobga who all scored 50 plus goals for their country.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 50 goals for my country. I feel very proud representing my country and I feel proud of myself for the achievements. I’m still young, kicking and ready to go.

“It’s amazing. There are a lot of players that I’ve played with at the Black Stars since 2003 – I would like to thank everybody from day one to now.

“What I always pray for is to be injury-free and when I’m okay like that on the field, the goals will come,” Gyan says.

