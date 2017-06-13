Ghana star Andre Ayew PLOTS West Ham exit despite claims Marseille ain't keen on reunion

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew is 'scratching at the door' of his former club Marseille as he eyes exit from the London stadium.

France Football reports the 27-year-old is angling for a move after growing unsettled at the club despite claims the French giants are not keen on a reunion.

The former Swansea City endured a difficult debut campaign at West Ham where injury conspired against his form.

The £20.5million record signing scored only six goals for the side after staying out injured for three months.

He spent the next three weeks between January and February representing Ghana at the international level during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Widespread reports in France are suggesting the Ghana international could be on his way back to former club Marseille where he cut his teeth.

Ayew headache is that Marseille are unwilling to take him back, as reported by France Football and that could throw a potential reunion in jeopardy.

The forward played a part for Ghana as they thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

By Patrick Akoto

