Ghana star Andre Ayew scored his first league goal for West Ham United since returning from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to tally 14 goals in the English top-flight.

Ayew climbed off the bench to score equalizing goal in the Hammers 1-1 draw at Watford.

He arrived in front of goal to direct home Mikhail Antonio's attempt which came off the side post.

Ayew has now scored against 13 different teams in the English Premier League

