Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah sparkles in Juventus' 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A

Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah dazzled in midfield for Juventus as the Old Ladies coasted to a 2-0 win over Lazio in the Serie A at the Juventus Arena on Sunday.

Asamoah bossed the midfield and limited Lazio's ability in creating chances upfront.

Juve took the lead on five minutes thanks to great strike from Barcelona-target Paulo Dybala from 20 yards.

Argentine Gonzalo Higuain prodded in Juan Cuadrado's right-wing cross in the 16th minute to seal the win for the leaders.

Asamoah opted not to play for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON as he needed to win back his place at Juventus.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)