Ghana U17 hold first training session in Abu Dhabi

Ghana U17 have trained for the first time at their camping base Abu Dhabi for next month's FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Black Starlets left Accra on Wednesday with a squad size of 25 to finalize preparations for the tournament.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys will work in the Gulf country for two weeks before leading to New Delhi.

Ghana will open their campaign at the tournament against Colombia on 6 October before engaging hosts India and USA in Group A.

