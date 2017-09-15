Ghanaian forward Kwabena Appiah-Kubi ranked second fastest player in A-League

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Appiah-Kubi has been ranked the second fastest player in the A-League.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Central Coast Mariners is behind fellow teammate Trent Buhagiar.

Appiah has electrified the Australian League with pace and power since he burst onto the scene.

Another one of the Mariners’ pacy trifecta, he’s been given a boost from a 57 overall last year to a 60.

With Pain on one wing, and Appiah on the other, the Mariners will be sure to cause problems on the flanks.

