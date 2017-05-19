Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ayew on verge of securing Gibraltar league crown with FC Europa

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ayew is on the verge of clinching the Premier League title in Gibraltar with FC Europa.

Europa will clinch the crown if they beat Glacias on Sunday at the Victoria stadium.

The former Ghana international will win his first league crown if his side manage to negotiate their way past the home side.

Ayew has been impressive since he joined the obscure league two seasons ago.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)