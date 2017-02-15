GNPC Boss Dr. K.K Sarpong ready to dialogue with GFA to support local league with part of Black Stars sponsorship package

The new Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Dr. K.K. Sarpong has hinted that his outfit is ready to dialogue with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to use part of the sponsorship package for the Black Stars to mitigate the financial challenges of clubs in the local league.

In an intelligent submission on Happy FM, an Accra-based radio station, the former Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman argued that the foundation of the Black Stars is the local league and it will be prudent to take a closer look at pushing some of the sponsorship cash to the senior national team there.

“The league itself must be made very competitive and officiating must be super. We will see how some of the money trickles into the Premier League and still reserve some for the Black Stars. We must look at it as a value chain to produce players to feed the Black Stars,” he said.

“So as I am now stepping into office, I will think through it and maybe dialogue the leadership of the FA to take a decision on that and see how we can re-channel some of the resources into the league,” he added.

The astute businessman and former Boss of Tema Oil Refinery also added that the league must be packaged such that even teams going on relegation will have some money going home to help curtail match-fixing.

He then proposed that a package of $200k, $150k, $100k and $50k could be given to the the top four clubs in order of winner to 4th position.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)