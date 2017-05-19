Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi issues public apology after deciding to go AWOL from Medeama

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has issued a groveling apology to the club for going AWOL, but the club says it will take a decision on his long-term future.

The Mauve and Yellows were left shocked after the 23-year-old left without permission.

The club has frozen him out of the team for his unprofessional conduct.

But the former Kotoko goalkeeper has resurfaced in Tarkwa to apologise for his conduct.

"I want to apologise to the club president, management, the technical team, my playing mates and the fans for what happened," he told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM

"What happened was wrong and it won't happen again."

Medeama have confirmed the former Ghana Under-20 glovesman has backtracked but insist the club decide on his long term future.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has issued an apology to the club for going AWOL, but management will take a decision on his future. pic.twitter.com/sDPVDrtLD4 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 19, 2017

