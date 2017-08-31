GPL duo Komlan Agbeniadan and Fatao Mohammed join Togo camp ahead of double-header friendlies

Togo will use the international break to engage themselves in test matches.

The Hawks will not be participating in the World Cup qualifiers after losing in the second round of the preliminary qualifiers to Uganda.

Fatao Mohammed have been the Adey pair of hands Liberty Professionals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Coach Claude Le Roy in his quest to keep his players active have decided to play the two friendly matches.

The Frenchman invited the Ghana-based duo to join his squad for the two games.

The West Africans will play Niger on Thursday and then take on Malawi on Monday.

The two matches will also be used by the head Coach (Claude Le Roy) to assess his players and also give them active ahead of the Cup of Nations qualifiers.

