Gyan's manager Anim Addo claims Turkish side Bursaspor are yet to make a formal request for the Ghana skipper

Manager of Ghana's skipper Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo has claimed that his client is yet to receive a formal bid from Turkish side Bursaspor despite claims that the Ghana captain is heading to the Super Lig.

Multiple media reports had claimed that the free agent Black Stars skipper had agreed on a $200k a week deal with the Turkish side earlier this week.

This is believed to have been confirmed by Bursaspor President, Ali Ay who claimed they have held advanced talks with representatives of Asamoah Gyan for a permanent move when his loan deal with UAE's Al Ahli expires.

But Anim Addo says nothing formal has been reached between the two parties.

“At this moment, we can not say we have a formal bid from Bursaspor. They made an initial contact, but they are yet to make it formal," Anim Addo told the Graphic Sports.

"Besides, we are open to a good offer given that there have been some initial offers from England, other clubs in Turkey and even UAE."

“It is certain that Gyan has no desire to stay on at the UAE, despite being a free agent and will, as has always been stressed, consider and accept the offer that is in his best interest, so far as his career is concerned,” Anim Addo added.

Despite battling with i juries this season, Gyan managed to score eight goals in 21 games for his side and capped his year with a remarkable 50-goal haul for the Black Star of Ghana.

