Hamburg sign German-born Ghanaian wideman Moritz-Broni Kwarteng for undisclosed fee
Hamburg have completed the signing of German-born Ghanaian youngster Moritz Broni-Kwarteng for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old joins from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
The youngster scored three goals in 19 appearances for Hoffenheim in the German Youth League this term.
"The HSV [Hamburg SV] is a great name, a great club and I am happy to be here," Kwarteng said.
He will joined the side's developmental squad to continue his progress.