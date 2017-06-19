Hamburg sign German-born Ghanaian wideman Moritz-Broni Kwarteng for undisclosed fee

Hamburg have completed the signing of German-born Ghanaian youngster Moritz Broni-Kwarteng for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old joins from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The youngster scored three goals in 19 appearances for Hoffenheim in the German Youth League this term.

"The HSV [Hamburg SV] is a great name, a great club and I am happy to be here," Kwarteng said.

He will joined the side's developmental squad to continue his progress.

