Hearts defender Joshua Otoo confident team will improve for Medeama clash

Hearts of Oak defender Joshua Otoo is confident the team will improve against Medeama on Sunday after a slow start to their campaign on Monday.

The Phobians were second best against Inter Allies at the El-Wak Stadium in a 0-0 draw.

Otoo was among five debutants named in Hearts of Oak's starting line up and he is confident the team will come good at home against the Tarkwa-based side.

"Every first game of the season is tough and we did not expect an easy game against Inter Allies," he told accraheartsofoaksc.com.

"I am very confident we will improve in our next game. The truth is that we have to improve in all areas but I think the midfield and the attack should improve more to able to win matches."

He added: "The support we received from the fans was massive and great. I felt really happy and for me it is really an honor to defend the shirt of Hearts of Oak."

