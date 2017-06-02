Hearts defender Vincent Atingah: "We are determined to beat WAFA"

In-form Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah says maximum concentration and determination will be needed to beat WAFA in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians will travel to Sogakofe to take on WAFA at the Red Bull Arena with the aim of keeping up with their impressive run of form.

And Atingah, who has been impressive for the side in the ongoing campaign insists they will have to exhibit full concentration and determination if they are to return home with the maximum points.

"We have to play to instructions, play with full concentration and focus to be able to beat WAFA," Atinga told Hearts News.

"We beat them in Accra but that is a different game. This is another game and we will go into it with a different plan. The technical team will show us what to do and all we need to do as a team is to listen and follow the instructions. We will also have to remain focused during the game and play as a team in order to get a good result from Sogakofe."

