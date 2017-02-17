Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah fired up to down former club Medeama

Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah has said he is driven to haunt former club Medeama ahead of the meeting of the two sides.

Akowuah played through the pain barrier for the Phobians as they drew 0-0 against Inter Allies on Monday.

The 27-year-old has declared himself fit for the clash though surrounds his fitness.

But he remains confident about his side's chances against his former club.

"We want to win in front of our home fans. It's going to be very difficult but we'll beat them," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"They are a strong side and know most of the players very well. We are friends but on the pitch its a different ball game altogether.

"It's important we win our first home match of the season and my colleagues are well primed for the game."

Akowuah's initial transfer to Hearts sparked controversy in Ghana with Medeama denying sanctioning the move.

But the dust settled after both parties reached a deal to allow the midfielder join on a three-year deal.

Statistics of encounters between the two teams point in favour of Medeama who boast of eight wins and five draws in their last 18 clashes.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)