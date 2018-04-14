Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington bemoans 'poor tactics' in Elmina Sharks defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington has lamented on 'poor tactics' after watching Elmina Sharks inflict them their second home defeat in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Phobians, who went into the the game in search of three consecutive home victories, failed to sparkle in the first half as they were downed 2-0 by the visitors.

Goals from Felix Addo and Daniel Obeng Crentsil silenced the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before substitute midfielder Malik Akowuah scored a consolation for the Accra-based giants.

Despite their improved second half performance, Hearts could not rally back to snatch a point and Coach Henry Wellington took full responsibility of the loss.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Henry Wellington bemoaned his poor tactics in the opening 45 minutes which according to him cost them the game.

"I think it's a very painful match. We lost in the first half... our tactics didn't work.," Wellington said.

Hearts will travel to Anyinase in midweek to engage Karela FC United on Match Day 8.

