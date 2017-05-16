Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda lauds coach Frank Nuttall's impact

Hearts striker Cosmoa Dauda has credited coach Frank Nuttall for the side's resurgence in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The Phobians have peaked at the right time, demolishing teams in recent matches.

The Accra-based side thrashed Liberty Professionals 3-0 to move within six points of leaders WAFA on Sunday.

And goal-shy Cosmos Dauda, who scored in the win against the scientific soccer lads, had lauded the Scottish.

“I will say my Coach (Frank Nuttall), he has been excellent and I think he has been one of the best Coaches in the League after the first round," he told Metro TV.

“He makes us feel comfortable, he is easy to approach and we got to him whenever we have a problem."

