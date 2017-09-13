Hiram Boateng adjusting well to life at Exeter City

English born Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng says he is coping with life at new club Exeter City.

The 20-year-old joined the English Conference side on a free transfer last in the latter part of the summer transfer window.

The former Crystal Palace enforcer says he's adjusting well as he already has some familiar faces around him.

“I played at Palace with Luke Croll and Dean Moxey and played on loan at Plymouth Argyle with Reuben Reid and Ryan Brunt so I have some guys I know already who are here,” Boateng told Devon Newspaper

“I’m settling in well – it’s been good because there’s a few familiar faces, which has helped me settle in quite easily."

“I’m finding my feet a bit in Exeter but I think I’ll be fully settled in no time.”

