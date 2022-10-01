"I wont think twice"- RC Lens star Abdul Samed Salis ready to play for the Black Stars

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has expressed readiness to play for the Black Stars.

The in-form RC Lens midfielder previously failed to honour invites to the national team due to a knee problem.

However, the 22-year-old insists he will gladly accept a call up now that he is fully fit.

“I will go, if I don’t have any issues, like at the moment. Hundred times. I won’t even think twice about it. It is my dream to play for the national team,” he told Joy Sports.

“I want to play for Ghana. I want to make my mom proud. What will be more beautiful than when my mother switches on the television and I’m playing for Ghana? What will be more beautiful than my relatives watching me on TV play for Ghana? It is everyone’s dream to play at the World Cup. Some countries are angry because they’ve not qualified for the World Cup.

“A big player like [Erling] Haaland is not going to the World Cup. If I’m going to the World Cup, why won’t I be happy? I’ll be very, very happy. It will even give my career a huge boost. If it is Ghana and not even the World Cup I’m invited for, I’ll honour the call-up if I’m okay and have no problem."

Abdul Samed Salis has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this season, having joined RC Lens on a five-year deal from Clermont Foot in the summer transfer window.