Incensed Hearts of Oak fans vent spleen on referee Prince Amoah after Aduana draw

Disgruntled Hearts of Oak fans were out to attack referee Prince Amoah after their 3-3 draw with Aduana Stars at home on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

They claim the referee was bias and denied them a clean penalty.

An incident of an Aduana player lunging into the ribs of captain Thomas Abbey inside the box was overlooked.

Amoah, a police offer who is based in Assin Fosu, was close to the action but waived play to continue.

The fans feel the centre man deliberately denied them a scoring opportunity.

Watch an amateur video of the incident which was Tweeted by Felix Kwabena Romark.

Someone should tell me how this was not given as a penalty? @HeartsOfOakGH v Aduana pic.twitter.com/0pA598OLbz — Felix Romark© (@FelixRomark) August 30, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)