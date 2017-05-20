"I've lost my appetite for coaching, says Bashir Hayford

Former AshantiGold coach Bashir Hayford has admitted that he has lost his appetite to return to the dug out.

Hayford, who parted ways with the Obuasi-based club in March following a string of underwhelming results in the Ghana Premier League, admits he fell out of love with game after his effort to develop football earned him zero recognition.

”Personally I have lost appetite for football," Hayford told Kumasi based Abusua FM.

”When you sacrifice your time energy and resources to work for your country and the recognition is not there then you become dejected obviously."

