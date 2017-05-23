Jordan Ayew delighted to get first goal in Swansea City shirt, promises more next season

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was left thrilled to have ended his goal drought for Swansea City in the 2-1 win over West Brom on the final day of the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian finally got his name on the scoresheet after a difficult spell at the club.

And it was a memorable day for Ayew, whose last club goal came for Villa at Reading back in October.

“I was really, really pleased to get my first goal,” he added.

“I think the supporters, the staff – everybody in the club was behind me. The only thing I could do to pay them back was to score a goal, so I am really happy I could do that against West Brom.

“My family were at the game too, so that made it even sweeter. It’s an amazing feeling to be safe, to go on holidays with this good feeling.

“I have to join up with my national team but I have one week off and I can enjoy it now. Then I will come back fresh next season.”

By Patrick Akoto

