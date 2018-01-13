Jordan Ayew goal earns Swansea City a point at Newcastle United

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season as Swansea City earned a point against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Swansea, who were denied a first-half penalty when Mohamed Diame appeared to handle the ball, took the lead through Jordan Ayew.

He headed Mike Van Der Hoorn’s cross unmarked eight yards out.

But Newcastle equalised eight minutes later when Ayoze Perez's deflected shot fell for Joselu and he shot through the legs of Alfie Mawson and into the net.

Ayew's compatriot Christian Atsu played full throttle for Newcastle.

Swansea are now four points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth, while Newcastle are now only three points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)