Jordan Ayew scores first Swansea city goal on Premier League final day

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew struck his debut goal for Swansea city who defeated West Brom at home to end the season on a high note.

The Swans ended a testing Premier League season with a 15th-place finish as Jordan Ayew's first strike and Fernando Llorente's late volley earned a 2-1 victory against West Brom at the Liberty stadium.

Ayew, signed in January from Championship side Aston Villa, nodded home Llorente's header across goal to restore parity for the Swans after Johnny Evans had given the away side the lead before the Spanish striker Fernando Llorente struck a stunning winner with four minutes left on the clock.

Jordan’s goal proved some feat for a side that was in the bottom three only a few games ago, but 13 points from the last 15 on offer saw a hugely satisfying end to the season

