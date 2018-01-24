Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah to benefit from injuries to Sandro and Khedira

Versatile Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah could earn a starting berth for Juventus following the injuries to Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro during their 1-0 victory over Genoa on Monday.

German international Sami Khedira was replaced with Stefano Sturaro in the 70th minute with a suspected knock as he went straight into dressing room.

Shortly after, he was joined by Alex Sandro. The Brazilian came off in the 76th minute with a back problem with Kwadwo Asamoah taking his place on the pitch for the final 14 minutes.

With games coming thick and fast for the Old Lady, versatile Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, who can be deployed both as an enforcer as well as a left wing back, having deputized for the Alex Sandro for the majority of the season, could fill in the void left the two injured players should they fail to recover in time for their Sunday's clash against Chievo Verona. Juventus occupy 2nd spot with 53 points, one adrift of league leaders SS Napoli after 21 games.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)