Kotoko GARCC Chairman Nana Kwame Dankwah slams Silver FM Journalist: describes him as 'loudmouth' and 'disgraceful'

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Greater Accra Circles Council Chairman Nana Kwame Dankwah has hit out at Kumasi based Silver Fm journalist Richmond Opoku Afriyie as "loudmouth" and "disgraceful" to the journalism profession.

The Greater Accra Asante Kotoko supporters chief believes the media "should all be embarrassed" at Opoku Afriyie's reportage and conduct, as he 'talks without facts.'

"Some Kumasi-based journalist are loudmouth, disgraceful and noisemakers. I respect journalist in this country, but some are creating bad impression about journalism in Ghana and that is an embarrassment to the media."he told Ashh FM.

"Journalists like Opoku Afriyie of Silva Fm have continued to criticise the NCC chairman, K5 for being part of the past administration that sold Dauda Mohammed.

"We, the NCC, say management should set up an independent committee to investigate the matter and that is what Opoku Afriyie don't understand and thinks we hate the Opoku Nti past administration."

Nana Kwame couldn't hide his frustration with the former Fox FM and Hot FM presenter and also questioned this professionalism credentials.

"Opoku Afriyie should check his facts before giving out information and must also know that journalism is about putting out information, entertaining and educating not being loudmouth and making noise." He asserted.

The current Kotoko management has come under huge pressure regarding the transfer of the 19-yrar old striker to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

And Nana Kwame Dankwah believes due diligence has been thrown into the thrash with journalists making their own assertions with false conclusions.

