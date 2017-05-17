Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kotoko renew sponsorship deal with oil marketing giants GOIL

Published on: 17 May 2017

Asante Kotoko have announced a two-year new deal with the country's top oil marketing firm GOIL.

Officials of the Porcupine Warriors signed the contract extension in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday.

The club signed a one-year renewable deal with the country's leading oil firm worth ¢ 240,000 in April last year.

The struggling Ghanaian giants renewed its sponsorship with telecommunication giants MTN two weeks ago.

