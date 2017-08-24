Kotoko set to appoint celebrated banking tycoon Kojo Addai Mensah as Corporate Affairs Manager

Kotoko are set to appoint Chief Executive of Databank Group Kojo Addai Mensah as the club's new Corporate Affairs Manager.

The hugely respected banker, who is an avid supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, will be tasked to re-brand the powerful Ghanaian club.

The former Chief Operating Officer of Ghana Commercial Bank, has wealth of experience in the marketing and branding space.

Top Kotoko officials have reached out to the affable business tycoon to help transform their brand which has been tainted over the years.

It's unclear if the astute banker will accept the offer due to his several engagements.

His depth in knowledge in the financial sector can draw more corporate sponsorship to the two-time African champions.

The Columnist and TV pundits holds an MBA in Finance and a BA in Economics all from the University of Ghana, Legon.

