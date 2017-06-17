Kotoko striker Saddick Adams ruled out of Wassaman FA Cup clash

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has been ruled out of the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 clash against Wassaman due to injury.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome second-tier side Wassaman United to the Baba Yara Sports on Sunday as they aim to continue their exploits in the FA Cup.

However, they will face the battle without their star striker Saddick Adams who suffered an ankle injury in their week 18 clash with Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

"He [Saddick Adams] won't be available for our game against Wassaman United," according to Kickgh.com "His injury is not serious after he was diagnosed, we are hoping he starts training before our next league game. The 27-year-old has scored one goal in his two appearances for Asante Kotoko since joining them last month.

